Employment Group Of The Year: Seyfarth

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 3:39 PM EST) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP notched victories in high-profile overtime cases this year while also collaborating with affinity groups to support diverse lawyers throughout the profession who may face a disproportionate punch from the COVID-19 pandemic, earning it a spot among Law360's 2020 Employment Practice Groups of the Year. Seyfarth blocked certification of class and collective actions by workers who claimed they were underpaid as a result of being misclassified as automaker contractors rather than employees or as overtime-exempt supermarket managers rather than laborers. The firm also defeated certification of restaurant managers who went further with their unpaid overtime claim by alleging that the...

