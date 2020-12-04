Environmental Group Of The Year: Baron & Budd

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 3:37 PM EST) -- Baron & Budd PC's environmental team achieved big, cutting-edge settlements for municipal clients that sued Pacific Gas and Electric Co. over wildfire damage in California and Bayer AG over water pollution across the country, earning it a place as one of Law360's 2020 Practice Groups of the Year. The 93-attorney firm, which has offices in California, Texas, Louisiana and Washington, D.C., originally focused on asbestos litigation but now also works on matters involving water contamination, pharmaceuticals and devices, trucking accidents, financial industry fraud, and automobile recalls. Scott Summy, a shareholder at the firm and leader of its environmental litigation group, started...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS