Cybersecurity & Privacy Group Of The Year: DiCello Levitt

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 3:52 PM EST) -- DiCello Levitt Gutzler LLC helped consumers impacted by Equifax's massive data breach secure a deal that requires the credit reporting giant to shell out more than $1 billion and scored a ruling that kept alive multidistrict litigation over a cyberattack at hotel chain Marriott, earning it a spot among Law360's 2020 Cybersecurity & Privacy Practice Groups of the Year. The 20-lawyer plaintiffs firm, which has doubled in both size and footprint since its founding in Chicago and Cleveland in April 2017, has steered clients through a wide variety of class actions and individual litigation that have required a deep dive into...

