Environmental Group Of The Year: Beveridge & Diamond

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 3:29 PM EST) -- Beveridge & Diamond PC served as the court-appointed monitor for marquee actions like Volkswagen's $2.8 billion criminal plea over its emissions regulations scandal and Duke Energy's polluting of North Carolina waters with coal ash, earning itself a spot among Law360's 2020 Environmental Groups of the Year. That work put an end, in September, to a significant chunk of legal woes for Volkswagen stemming from the scandal and subsequent charges that started in 2015 — widely seen as the largest Clean Air Act action in American history. The Duke oversight, for coal ash cleanup, drew to a close an action that carried...

