Environmental Group Of The Year: Bracewell

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 2:58 PM EST) -- Bracewell LLP's environmental attorneys worked on several major deals and scored key litigation wins this year, including defeating efforts to halt construction on the Permian Highway Pipeline natural gas project in Texas, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Environmental Groups of the Year. The firm's core environmental group includes four partners and three associates in Washington, D.C., and five partners and an associate in the firm's Texas offices, while many more across the firm make significant contributions on environmental and natural resources issues, according to Jason Hutt, the chair of the firm's environmental strategies group. The firm's "fully integrated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS