Cybersecurity & Privacy Group Of The Year: Edelson PC

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 3:18 PM EST) -- Edelson PC won initial approval of a $650 million cash settlement in a biometric privacy case against Facebook and retained a $925 million jury verdict against dietary supplement marketer ViSalus in an unauthorized robocall suit, landing it among Law360's 2020 Cybersecurity & Privacy Practice Groups of the Year. Four teams within the plaintiffs powerhouse of 32 attorneys and 25 other staffers work in collaboration when the Chicago- and San Francisco-based law firm takes on a major case, according to Eve-Lynn Rapp, an Edelson partner and co-chair of its public client team. The four teams focus on forensic investigation, litigation, appellate matters,...

