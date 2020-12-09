Cybersecurity & Privacy Group Of The Year: Latham

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP narrowed a consolidated data breach class action against Facebook from 16 plaintiffs to one and achieved a preliminary settlement with no damages, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Cybersecurity & Privacy Practice Groups of the Year. The firm's data privacy and security team is composed of 54 attorneys concentrated in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and New York, and is jointly led by three partners: Michael Rubin in San Francisco, Jennifer Archie in D.C. and Serrin Turner in New York. Together, the co-leads bring experience in privacy and security litigation, as well as regulatory matters before the Federal...

