Environmental Group Of The Year: Cohen Milstein

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 4:43 PM EST) -- Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC has represented plaintiffs in major cases including the residents of Flint, Michigan, who suffered through the city's lead water crisis and received a $600 million settlement this summer, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Environmental Groups of the Year. The firm handles major lawsuits including those that touch on complicated environmental issues across the country. Ted Leopold, co-chair of the firm's complex tort litigation and consumer protection practice groups, said the firm has the sophistication to help clients secure social justice. The firm has 11 attorneys in its environmental group out of more...

