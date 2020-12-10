Cybersecurity & Privacy Group Of The Year: Robbins Geller

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 3:49 PM EST) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP helped win initial approval of a $650 million, all-cash settlement on behalf of Illinois residents bringing biometric privacy claims against Facebook, landing the firm a place among Law360's 2020 Cybersecurity & Privacy Groups of the Year. The California-based plaintiffs firm, along with co-counsel at Labaton Sucharow LLP and Edelson PC, struck a deal with Facebook in January, on the eve of a trial that could have exposed Facebook to billions of dollars in damages if the tech giant was found to have violated Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act with its face-scanning "tag" suggestion feature. More than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS