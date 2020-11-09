Insurer Launches Pension 'Pathways' Ahead Of FCA Deadline

Law360, London (November 9, 2020, 4:11 PM GMT) -- Insurer LV has launched a series of investment "pathways" that retirement savers can choose when they want access to their money, ahead of rules laid down by the Financial Conduct Authority that will make the provision compulsory. The packaged investment plans will help investors seeking to withdraw money from their pension pots in cases where they have not received financial advice, LV said on Sunday. Mandatory rules that the FCA says will save customers an estimated £25 million ($32.4 million) a year will require pension providers to offer so-called investment pathways to some savers from February next year. "LV's pathway options...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS