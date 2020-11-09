Banks To Face Climate Stress Test In June 2021, BoE Says

Law360, London (November 9, 2020, 12:17 PM GMT) -- The Bank of England said on Monday that it has set a date of June 2021 to stress-test the financial services sector to establish how well it can withstand climate change-related shocks after delaying the plan amid the COVID-19 chaos. Andrew Bailey, BoE governor, also warned banks and other financial institutions that they should consider boosting their capital reserves to protect them against such risks. "This year we have seen record wildfires in Australia and California, record-breaking temperatures in the Arctic Circle," Bailey said. "These are a striking reminder of the need for sustained action by government, public authorities and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS