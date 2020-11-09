Insider Fraud Claims Send Crypto Investor Cred Inc. To Ch. 11

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 11:44 AM EST) -- Cryptocurrency company Cred Inc. said the "malfeasance" of a former company insider has pushed it to Chapter 11 with over $100 million in liabilities, including unsecured debt and about $140 million in outstanding liabilities to customers. Cred Inc. and four affiliates sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware bankruptcy court on Saturday. Cred's co-founder and CEO Daniel Schatt told the court that the company's former chief capital officer had misappropriated assets, damaging the company's balance sheet and its reputation with potential investors. "A material loss connected with the onboarding of a fraudulent asset manager … and his misappropriation of certain debtors' digital...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS