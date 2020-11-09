Bonanza Creek Announces $376M Merger With HighPoint

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 6:00 PM EST) -- HighPoint Resources Corp. and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. announced corporate approval Monday for a $376 million merger that will see the Colorado oil and gas explorers combine their businesses, with HighPoint saying it will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to complete the deal if sufficient creditor support is not received. The announcement said Bonanza Creek will issue 9.8 million shares of common stock and $100 million of senior unsecured notes that will see HighPoint stakeholders left with a 32% stake in the combined entity and Bonanza Creek holding the remaining 68%, according to a statement from the companies. If support from...

