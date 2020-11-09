Davis Polk Guides VF On $2.1B Buy Of PE-Backed Apparel Co.

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 11:47 AM EST) -- Davis Polk-advised VF Corp., which owns and manages clothing and footwear brands like North Face and Vans, said Monday that it will buy private equity-backed skateboarding fashion and apparel business Supreme for roughly $2.1 billion, including debt. The deal implies an enterprise value for Supreme of $2.1 billion, according to an investor presentation on the deal released Monday by VF. Supreme's selling shareholders include The Carlyle Group and Goode Partners, according to a press release from the companies. According to VF, the acquisition of Supreme serves to complement its other streetwear brands, such as Vans, Timberland and Dickies. Steve Rendle, chairman,...

