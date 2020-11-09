Dogs, Coded Notes, Christmas Trees: Attys' Military Memories

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 7:44 PM EST) -- They've participated in the security operations for President Barack Obama's first inauguration. They've befriended a Labrador mix named Miley who went on foot patrols and missions in Afghanistan. They've decoded "Happy New Year" wishes in Russian. And they've carried these memories from the military with them into their law careers. Ahead of Veterans Day, Law360 received about 170 submissions from attorneys who have served in the military. In their responses, they included poignant and funny memories. More Veterans Day Stories From Law360: • From Military To Law: What Attys Took From Their Service • Creating A Place In BigLaw For Veterans...

