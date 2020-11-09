Justices Snub 2 Post-Arthrex Cases, Seek Reply In Another

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant new hearings under Arthrex in two patent cases, including one over Duke University's muscle treatment, while requesting that patent owners in a separate case respond to a petition that argues Arthrex was wrongly decided. The high court denied certiorari to Duke over the Federal Circuit's decision upholding the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's invalidation of the university's patent covering a treatment for the genetic disorder Pompe disease. The appeals court had rejected Duke's argument that it was entitled to a new hearing based on the court's Arthrex v. Smith & Nephew decision,...

