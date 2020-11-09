Bryan Cave Snags Privacy Partner From Baker McKenzie

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 9:03 PM EST) -- International law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP announced Monday that it has hired privacy and cybersecurity specialist Amy de La Lama from Baker McKenzie to join its Boulder, Colorado, office as a partner to lead its global data privacy and cybersecurity team. De La Lama has advised multinational companies on global privacy, data security and cybersecurity for years and told Law360 that the opportunity to expand on Bryan Cave's existing systems, including making them more global, appealed to her. "It's not that often that someone comes to you and says, 'We're really excited about you, we're really interested in you...

