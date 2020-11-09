Holland & Knight Among Firms To Sponsor Minority Students

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 10:18 PM EST) -- Holland & Knight LLP and Honigman LLP are among the firms that have pledged to sponsor students participating in a new program that aims to diversify the racial and ethnic makeup of attorneys in the nation's law firms. Thrive Scholars Law aims to prepare Black and Latino high school students for potential legal careers through a series of initiatives beginning in their junior years, including two summers of an academic program before they begin college, the organization announced on Monday. Firms that participate in the program pledge to provide mentorships and internships to the students while they are undergrads, with the...

