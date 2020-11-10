As Private Citizen Litigant, Trump Still Has Cards To Play

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 7:38 PM EST) -- As he faces going back to life as a private citizen, President Donald Trump still has some legal Hail Marys to throw as he tries to head off the civil and criminal legal challenges awaiting him after his time in office ends. While leaving the White House will divest him of some of his strategic options, Trump and his lawyers have long shown a willingness to make long-shot arguments and run the clock in court. But the famously litigious Trump, aggrieved by the result of the election and pressing unfounded allegations of voter fraud, isn't likely to back down amid a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS