SEC Whistleblower Is Broke, Unrepresented With $2.75M Tab

Law360, New York (November 9, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- A Deutsche Bank whistleblower who once turned down an $8 million award told a New York state court Monday he has declared bankruptcy after losing his attorney, allegedly for failure to pay, as the financial crisis-era informant faces a multimillion-dollar judgment. Eric Ben-Artzi, ordered to satisfy a $2.75 million judgment awarded to consultants he hired to help him report the bank's misconduct to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, told New York State Supreme Court Justice Barry Ostrager he is officially broke and is unable to pay for legal representation in the civil action. "I have initiated bankruptcy proceedings in Israel....

