NY Employment Boutique Joins AY Strauss

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 8:42 PM EST) -- A.Y. Strauss LLC has added the New York employment boutique White Harris PLLC, the firm announced Monday, filling out its newly launched labor and employment practice group. A.Y. Strauss said that White Harris attorney Joseph H. Harris will join its firm as a partner and chair of its new practice group. Managing partner and firm founder Aaron Y. Strauss said a recruiter made the merger happen and though it was not related to the COVID-19 crisis, "labor department lawyers are more in demand now than ever." "We're growing and we've always wanted to fill labor and employment and it's really, really...

