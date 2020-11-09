Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Teachers' Union VP Adds Bias Claim To Libel Suit Against AFT

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 11:19 PM EST) -- The former vice president of an American Federation of Teachers local in Connecticut added a union discrimination claim to a federal suit alleging the national union and local leadership falsely accused him of trying to extort the local's president.

Thomas Burns, the former vice president of New Haven Federation of Teachers Local 933, said the AFT, its state affiliate in Connecticut and leaders of those organizations spread lies about him after he lobbed misconduct allegations against Local 933 president David Cicarella, according to an amended complaint filed Friday in a New Haven federal court.

The initial version of Burns' suit, filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!