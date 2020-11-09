AbbVie Takes Takeda To Chancery Over Lupron Shortfall

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 3:40 PM EST) -- AbbVie Endocrine Inc. sued Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. in Delaware's Chancery Court late Friday, accusing it of breaching a license and supply agreement covering the prostate cancer and endometriosis drug Lupron. Although the full complaint remained under seal Monday, related filings sought a preliminary injunction barring Takeda "from any allocation of supply or production capacity that limits or restricts the manufacture of Lupron for plaintiff until defendant meets plaintiff's requirements." The suit also accused Takeda of improperly allocating the drug for other uses, and it requested damages and that the Chancery Court expedite taking on the case. A U.S. Food...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS