More Than Two-Thirds Of Americans Support Legalizing Pot

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 7:14 PM EST) -- Support for marijuana legalization has reached an all-time high of 68% among American adults, according to the results of a Gallup poll released Monday, while a slim majority of Republicans and self-described conservatives are still skeptical. The poll showed that cannabis legalization is popular with a majority of every age segment and income bracket. Further, it indicated that 72% of independents and 83% of Democrats support legalization. Overwhelming majorities of self-described moderates and liberals — 74% and 87%, respectively — also support legalization, and the historical data show a steady rise in support among both groups since 2000. Majorities of both...

