OCC Says Banks Holding Up Amid Crisis But Face Key Risks

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 9:20 PM EST) -- The head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Monday federally chartered banks remain in solid financial health after weathering the initial economic shock of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but they're still facing a risk environment of exceptional complexity. In a press call on the OCC's latest Semiannual Risk Perspective report, acting Comptroller Brian Brooks said capital and liquidity levels in the federal banking system are sound and he's "cautiously optimistic" about economic conditions for banks, pointing in part to the third-quarter rebound in GDP and Pfizer's report of positive coronavirus vaccine trial results. But Brooks said banks...

