UK Gov't Won't Intervene In Bribery Whistleblower Case

Law360, London (November 9, 2020, 9:38 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government was criticized by lawmakers on Monday over its refusal to intervene in the extradition of a British lawyer-turned whistleblower detained in Croatia on a "politically motivated" arrest warrant issued by Monaco prosecutors in retaliation for his actions exposing corruption at a Monaco-based oil firm. During an urgent debate in Parliament, MPs demanded that the government take immediate steps to protect Jonathan Taylor, a lawyer at Dutch oil company SBM Offshore in Monaco who provided evidence of an enormous corruption and bribery scandal at the company in 2012. Foreign office minister Wendy Morton said the government would only intervene...

