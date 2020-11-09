Customedia Calls For 2nd Shot After Justices Take Up Arthrex

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 8:24 PM EST) -- Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear Arthrex Inc.'s challenge to the structure of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, Customedia Technologies LLC has urged the justices to reconsider its petition attempting to expand the reach of that decision. Customedia's Supreme Court petition, which was denied in October, claimed Arthrex was a change in the law entitling companies with pending appeals to have their PTAB losses vacated and remanded under it, regardless of whether they raised the constitutional issue decided in Arthrex in their opening briefs. In a rehearing petition filed Friday, Customedia said the high court's decision to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS