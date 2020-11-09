Pet Co. Says It Lost Money In Failed CBD Deal, Too

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 7:16 PM EST) -- A pet products company has asked a Connecticut federal judge to side with it on a batch of counterclaims filed against a CBD manufacturer, which it says is responsible for the dissolution of an exclusive supply agreement. In anticipation of securing a win on its counterclaims, Earth Animal Ventures Inc. asked the court on Friday to grant a writ of attachment on more than $12.5 million in assets belonging to the company's onetime business partner, Sage Fulfillment LLC, with which it is embroiled in a multipronged legal battle. The dispute hit the courts in April when Sage filed suit against Earth...

