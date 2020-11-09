FirstEnergy Fires Top Attys Amid Federal Corruption Probe

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 7:22 PM EST) -- FirstEnergy Corp has jettisoned its chief legal officer and its general counsel, the latest in a string of high-profile firings at the electric utility as it faces a federal corruption investigation. Robert Reffner, the chief legal officer, and Ebony L. Yeboah-Amankwah, the general counsel and ethics chief, were booted from the Akron, Ohio, company effective Sunday, according to a Monday company filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Both were in their positions for less than six months. The company fired its CEO Charles Jones and two other top executives on Oct. 29. FirstEnergy is reeling from a bribery scandal...

