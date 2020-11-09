FERC Says $380M Gulfport Gas Transport Deal OK As Is

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 6:17 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said Gulfport Energy Corp. can't end or change a natural gas transport agreement worth $380 million with a Cheniere Energy Inc. unit for the time being because alterations to the contract are not needed to protect the public's interests. FERC on Friday kept intact Gulfport Energy's contracts with Midship Pipeline Company LLC to transport natural gas that has traveled through Midship's 200-mile pipeline system from the Anadarko Basin to southeast Oklahoma, where Gulfport Energy then transports the gas to Gulf Coast and Southeast markets, according to the order. Midship had sought a preemptive declaratory order that...

