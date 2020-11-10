UK Sets Post-Brexit Financial Market Access For EU Biz

Law360, London (November 10, 2020, 10:01 AM GMT) -- Britain will grant access to British markets for financial services based in the European Union after the Brexit transition period ends in December as it seeks to provide "certainty and stability" for the sector — and waits to see whether the EU will reciprocate. Britain will grant equivalence in financial services to countries in the European Economic Area, the Chancellor of the Exchequer has said. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said on Monday that Britain will grant equivalence in financial services to countries in the European Economic Area — the EU member states and Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway....

