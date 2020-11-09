Universal Music's GC Touts Innovation Over Litigation Alone

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 5:24 PM EST) -- Working with tech and business innovators helped the music industry combat internet piracy when a pure litigation strategy fell short, carving out a place for record labels in the new world of downloads and streaming platforms, Universal Music Group's general counsel told conference attendees Friday at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. When Jeff Harleston, general counsel and executive vice president of business and legal affairs for the Santa Monica-based UMG, joined the company 27 years ago, it was the last few great years for physical records and CD sales before it was all disrupted overnight by online file-sharing, he...

