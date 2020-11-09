Mich. City Wants Outside Legal Help For Multiple Pot Suits

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 9:52 PM EST) -- The city attorney for Traverse City, Michigan, is asking local officials to sign off on a contract with law firm Garan Lucow Miller PC for defense against four lawsuits filed by marijuana businesses against the city. City commissioners were set to vote Monday night on a recommendation from City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht that the city set aside up to $40,000 for outside legal counsel to help them respond to the lawsuits. In a memo outlining her recommendation, Trible-Laucht said she has already been in touch with Peter Worden of Garan Lucow about coming on to help the city. He has agreed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS