High Court Seems To Seek Balance In Agency Draft Disclosure

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 4:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court, in its first oral argument with newly appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett on the bench, recently delved into the limits on the federal government's ability to protect its internal deliberations from public disclosure, in U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service v. Sierra Club. In an argument that probed the intricacies of a multiagency administrative process, the court explored when an agency's internal deliberations begin to have real-world effects, and whether that should influence what agency documents must be disclosed to the public. While the issue seems fairly esoteric at first glance, draft documents play a significant role in...

