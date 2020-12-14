Attorney General Barr To Step Down

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump said Monday that U.S. Attorney General William Barr will leave the administration on Dec. 23, the latest Cabinet-level departure following Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election. U.S. Attorney General William Barr will depart from the administration later this month, President Donald Trump announced in a tweet on Monday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) In a tweet, Trump said Barr will depart just before Christmas and will be replaced by Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who will serve as acting U.S. attorney general, presumably for the remainder of Trump's term as president. "Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS