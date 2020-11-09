Insurtech Co. Rhino Poaches Ex-Kindur Atty For Legal VP

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 10:01 PM EST) -- Rhino, a growing insurance startup focused on home renters, has snagged the former general counsel for retirement app Kindur to serve in a top legal role. Alastair Wood, former general counsel and chief compliance officer at Kindur, will be joining Rhino as vice president of the legal department, the company said Monday. Wood is the latest of many hires at the company, which says it has grown from 45 to 90 employees since June 1. Rhino is still recruiting for dozens of jobs, mostly in product and engineering, according to its website. "I'm proud to join a company that's helping solve the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS