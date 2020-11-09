Pillsbury Hires Former Skadden Partner Amid M&A Expansion

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 8:47 PM EST) -- Pillsbury said Monday it has added a former leader of Skadden's financial institution M&A group to its New York office as the firm continues an expansion of its mergers and acquisitions and private equity work. David Ingles joins Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP after stepping down in May as a partner at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, where he focused on public and private mergers and acquisitions across industries including banking and financial technology. He has also represented financial institutions in situations such as bankruptcy auctions. Ingles told Law360 on Monday that he left Skadden for "personal reasons" and without a...

