Fund Formation Group Of The Year: Fried Frank

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 3:26 PM EST) -- Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP guided Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division in the formation of a fund aiming to raise $14 billion and advised BlackRock in the $5.1 billion closing of its largest alternative asset fundraise, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Fund Formation Groups of the Year. Lawrence Barshay, the founder and head of Fried Frank's asset management practice, said that since well-known fund managers began leveraging their brands to manage significant amounts of assets following the 2008 financial crisis, the firm has carved out a niche for representing "really high-end firms that practice at the...

