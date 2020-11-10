When GCs Need Answers, A Modern Detective Can Help

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 3:18 PM EST) -- Modern-day private investigator Tyler Maroney is more likely to be distilling data to help general counsel chase down a hotline tip about corporate corruption than he is to be hiding in the shadows snapping secretive photos like the gumshoes of yesteryear. Maroney is author of "The Modern Detective: How Corporate Intelligence Is Reshaping the World," published in September by Riverhead Books. Based in Brooklyn, he is a former journalist-turned investigator for Kroll Associates, then for the Mintz Group, and finally for a firm he helped co-found five years ago: Quest Research & Investigations. Law360 spoke with Maroney this week about his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS