Fund Formation Group Of The Year: Paul Weiss

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 3:23 PM EST) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP steered the creation of the direct lending platform Apollo Strategic Origination Partners and secured the dismissal of a suit looking to hold Blackstone accountable for a Kentucky pension fund's losses, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Fund Formation Groups of the Year. The seven partners, eight counsel and more than 45 attorneys comprising Paul Weiss' private funds group have fueled the firm's involvement in $50 billion in dislocated investment funds since March and bolstered the group's diverse profile working on funds across the spectrum, according to practice group leaders. "We view the strength...

