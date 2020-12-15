Fintech Group Of The Year: Sidley

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 3:35 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP's fintech team steered Mastercard's nearly $1 billion acquisition of open banking servicer Finicity and secured the first-ever U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission no-action letter for a blockchain-based clearing agency, landing the firm among Law360's 2020 Fintech Groups of the Year. The group's success is due in large part to its specialized knowledge in a wide variety of fintech-related areas, including mergers and acquisitions, securities, privacy, and regulatory spaces, partners Lilya Tessler and David Teitelbaum told Law360. The combination of its comprehensive expertise and global reach — the group has 20 to 30 dedicated partners spread across firm offices in...

