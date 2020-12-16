Fintech Group Of The Year: Skadden

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 3:24 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP advised fintech clients on numerous major matters in 2020, including steering Visa in its $5.3 billion acquisition of Plaid Inc., landing the firm among Law360's 2020 Fintech Groups of the Year. The firm's fintech practice spans the globe and covers a wide range of financing matters through an interdisciplinary approach, according to Jeffrey Brill, a co-head of the fintech practice group and a mergers and acquisitions partner based in New York. The practice group also boasts a strong presence in Silicon Valley, a hub for such fintech companies as Credit Karma, Ripple, Bolt and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS