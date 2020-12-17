Fintech Group Of The Year: White & Case

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 3:40 PM EST) -- White & Case LLP's fintech practice worked with Facebook and the Libra Association, now rebranded as Diem, to operate the highly anticipated Novi wallet and advised the underwriters for online insurance company Lemonade in its successful initial public offering, earning the firm a place among Law360's 2020 Fintech Groups of the Year. The firm's approximately 50 attorneys who work in the fintech arena are located all over the world, partner Adam Chernichaw told Law360, describing the team as "a dedicated cross-practice group that has been in this space since even before fintech was probably a marketing term." The fintech practice has some...

