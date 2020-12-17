Fund Formation Group Of The Year: Weil

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 3:26 PM EST) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP's private funds practice steered more than $29 billion worth of fundraises for Brookfield Asset Management and guided the creation of up-and-comer Atlas Partners' $3 billion buyout fund, landing the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Fund Formation Groups of the Year. The approximately 60-attorney practice, which operates in both Europe and the U.S., is co-helmed by partners Ed Gander in London and Jonathon Soler in New York. Soler said that the uniquely collaborative atmosphere of Weil's private funds practice is what sets it apart — a belief he's held ever since joining the group nearly 20 years...

