Project Finance Group Of The Year: White & Case

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 3:22 PM EST) -- White & Case LLP attorneys served as counsel for financiers of a more than $20 billion liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique and was heavily involved in the largest private investment in Paraguay's history this year, winning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Project Finance Groups of the Year. The firm served as counsel to the financiers of a $23 billion project that funded Mozambique's first onshore liquefied natural gas development, Mozambique LNG, which the firm says was the largest foreign direct investment into Africa. The project is part of the country's efforts to export gas and petroleum products starting...

