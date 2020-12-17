Structured Finance Group Of The Year: Kasowitz

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 3:41 PM EST) -- Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP scored three major wins for holders of more than $1.4 billion in notes issued by the National Collegiate Student Loan Trusts and played an innovative trump card in its representation of an investor who accused Valeant Pharmaceuticals of securities fraud, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Structured Finance Groups of the Year. Partner and litigator Michael Hanin said Kasowitz' ability to cooperate with both sides of a structured finance deal — with investors on one side of the table and trustees, administrators and servicers on the other — was key to helping his team secure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS