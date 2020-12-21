Structured Finance Group Of The Year: Mayer Brown

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 4:19 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP helped United Airlines stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic by advising it on a novel financing of its frequent flyer program, earning the firm a spot among Law360's Structured Finance Practice Groups of the Year. Consisting of more than 100 attorneys mostly based in New York, Chicago, Charlotte and Washington, D.C, Mayer Brown's structured finance group works on a variety of transactions ranging from student loans, mortgages, securitizations and other forms of financing. "Our strategy is to be in every part of the structured finance business," partner Stuart Litwin said. "We have the largest structured finance practice, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS