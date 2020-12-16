Structured Finance Group Of The Year: Dechert

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 3:57 PM EST) -- Dechert LLP's structured finance group advised Freddie Mac in an $850 million securitization and helped a major investment manager provide an innovative, $350 million rescue loan, earning the group a spot among Law360's Structured Finance Practice Groups of the Year. Dechert's finance practice boasts about 150 attorneys, spaced out over roughly 10 offices in the U.S., U.K. and Europe. The group makes up a considerable portion of the firm's roughly 1,000 attorneys, and its size has helped the firm build depth and breadth in the structured finance field, partner Laura Swihart said. "We have so many securitization finance lawyers who do...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS