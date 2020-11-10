West Pharmaceutical Hires Segal Group GC

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 4:17 PM EST) -- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. announced Tuesday that Kimberly Banks MacKay, The Segal Group Inc.'s top attorney, will be joining its staff as a senior vice president and general counsel. MacKay will succeed current general counsel George L. Miller, who is retiring in February 2021. West Pharmaceutical Services said Miller will remain at the company through the end of that month as a special adviser to oversee the transition. The company said MacKay, who will also serve as corporate secretary, will start next month. Segal, a privately held firm that specializes in employee benefits and investment consulting, hired MacKay to work in...

