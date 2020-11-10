Clifford Chance Guides Investor Group's Bid For Willis Unit

Law360, London (November 10, 2020, 11:52 AM GMT) -- Willis Towers Watson has sold its wholesale insurance broker Miller to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund and a private equity company, after putting earlier efforts to sell the unit on hold because of the pandemic. The sale comes after Willis Towers was bought in March by its close rival, insurance broking giant Aon, for $30 billion. A month later, Willis said it was pausing its plans to sell Miller Insurance Services because of turmoil in the market created by the COVID-19 pandemic. GIC, the Singapore fund, and equity company Cinven said on Monday that they plan to expand Miller through more mergers...

